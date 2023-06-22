Migration and the media

DW Akademie works to ensure that refugees and migrants can exercise their right to access information and freedom of expression while promoting dialogue with host societies. In Bangladesh, for example, we have been supporting Rohingya refugees and locals through our partner organization since 2018. Working together, they produce a weekly radio show that focuses on how to better cope with the problems of everyday life. In Latin America and the Caribbean, we promote reporting on the challenges migrants face along dangerous routes to the US.