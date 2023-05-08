Meet the Team

The Reclaiming Social Media project researches and discusses attempts in reclaiming social media as a space for connection, inclusiveness, and meaningful discussions. Get to know the individuals driving this initiative.
Solomon Serwanjja
Solomon Serwanjja is a Ugandan investigative journalist and the Executive Director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism. He has over 15 years of experience in investigative reporting and broadcast journalism working with national, regional and international media.
Laís Martins
Laís Martins is a Brazilian journalist working for local and international media outlets. She is interested in politics, human rights, technology and democracy and how these issues intersect.
Maksym Sribnyi
Maksym Sribnyi is a media researcher at the Media Development Foundation in Ukraine. He is interested in all things related to media and journalism.
Gaura Naithani
Gaura Naithani is a part time social media trends researcher, full time Tik Tok lurker, and Project Manager by day at the European Journalism Centre.
Afef Abrougui
Afef Abrougui researches and consults on the different aspects technology impacts and interferes with fundamental rights and freedoms.
Gerald Walulya
Gerald Walulya, Ph.D is a Ugandan journalist, journalism trainer and researcher at Makerere University. He teaches journalism and has conducted research in areas of journalists’ safety and security, media viability and misinformation.
Tarushi Aswani
Tarushi Aswani is an independent journalist based in New Delhi, India. She covers stories on human rights, governance, religion and politics in India. She tweets at @tarushi_aswani.
DW Akademie Project Team
"Reclaiming Social Media" is a project initiated and coordinated by DW Akademie to research and discuss attempts in reclaiming social media as a space for connection, inclusiveness, and meaningful discussions. The team consists of journalist and consultant Attila Mong (on the left), project manager Hanna Hempel (in the middle), and project associate David Schneider (on the right).
