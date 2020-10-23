We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

#mediadev library

Insights and analysis on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media.

Find all #mediadev content here.

MIL INDEX Methodology 

MIL INDEX Methodology  23.10.2020

Introducing the mixed methods design developed to assess the Media and Information Literacy of 15-to-35-year-olds in six African countries.
Yearning for digital but not always media literate: Media and Information Literacy amongst Namibia’s youth

Yearning for digital but not always media literate: Media and Information Literacy amongst Namibia’s youth 22.10.2020

Namibia’s adolescents and young adults are confidently facing digital transformation but underestimate the benefits of traditional media.
Spreading beyond the classroom - Media literacy goes viral 

Spreading beyond the classroom - Media literacy goes viral  13.03.2020

At the Palestinian schools where the NGO Pyalara teaches Media and Information Literacy, students are exercising their freedom of expression and calling for change.
An environmental platform for a cleaner future

An environmental platform for a cleaner future 13.03.2020

Tunisian Fraj Louhichi is developing an app to bring the topic of environmental pollution into the media and at the same time protect whistleblowers.  
Just like the professionals – How young people in the Western Balkans are shaping the future

Just like the professionals – How young people in the Western Balkans are shaping the future 13.03.2020

How can traditional media reach young people and how can young people raise their voices so their issues are heard? Children and young people are at the center of DW Akademie's project in the Western Balkans.  
Moving mountains

Moving mountains 13.03.2020

In a remote mountain area in Eastern Georgia, a journalist and human rights activist started a campaign that has catapulted the region into the digital age. People living here are suddenly connected to the wider world.
Fear as a constant companion 

Fear as a constant companion  13.03.2020

Journalists in conflict regions often struggle with psychological stress. In a trauma center in the troubled Pakistani province of Balochistan, media workers are offered the chance to get their lives back under control.
When data says what politicians conceal 

When data says what politicians conceal  11.03.2020

A group of young journalists committed to investigative reporting has joined forces to work for change in Mongolia, a country built upon a system where political, economic, and media interests are closely intertwined.
Out of the classroom, into the newsroom

Out of the classroom, into the newsroom 11.03.2020

After gaining skills from a hands-on media training program, Paul Kayonga transitioned quickly from university student to full-time TV reporter. He now is an influential journalist for one of Uganda's top TV stations.
Stopping the next Rwanda: Conflict-sensitive journalism in Burkina Faso 

Stopping the next Rwanda: Conflict-sensitive journalism in Burkina Faso  11.03.2020

Unfortunately, in Burkina Faso violent conflicts are on the rise. A group of committed journalists is working against this trend by establishing the PaxSahel reporting platform with colleagues from neighboring countries.
Cambodia’s young population mainly uses social media to participate in public debate. But most young people lack media and information literacy. They have little awareness of digital security issues, hardly know how to detect filter bubbles and disinformation, and aren’t familiar with the rules of public dialogue on the Internet. Since media can influence society, MIL is a necessary skill. Cambodia: Vibol Mam, Project Coordinator Media & Information Literacy, Cambodian Center for Independent Media (Privat)

Faces of Media and Information Literacy 22.10.2018

DW Akademie and its partners are working around the world to improve media and information literacy. Get to know some of the passionate people behind the projects.

Projekts des Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Grace Timanywa aus Uganda

The Media We Want 26.04.2016

Our reporters asked young people around Africa about what kind of media they would like to see in their country. Here are summaries of what they said.
Citizen Journalist Tablet-Computer

What makes your project innovative? 14.03.2016

The use of digital technologies to strengthen Article 19 varies widely across countries, continents and contexts. Here leaders from 10 projects in the Global South explain what makes their project unique and innovative.
Collage Teilnehmer African Media Leaders Forum

Innovative business models 21.12.2015
Kenia Radionachrichtenredaktuer David Bondo

People consuming media 24.04.2015