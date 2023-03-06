Media Viability is the ability of media outlets and media landscapes to produce high-quality journalism in a sustainable way. Supporting
Media Viability is the ability of media outlets and media landscapes to produce high-quality journalism in a sustainable way. Supporting Media Viability around the world is a primary field of action for DW Akademie, with a particular focus on supporting the viability of small and independent news organizations. Through its work on Media Viability, DW Akademie seeks to encourage the independent perspectives and reliable content necessary for democracy, economic development, and the protection of human rights.