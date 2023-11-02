Media Viability Ambassadors: Sharing knowledge on how media can survive in challenging times
Media landscapes are under pressure, with many outlets worldwide locked in an existential struggle. DW Akademie has brought together media viability experts to share experiences and come up with possible solutions.
Isabela Ponce, Ecuador
"In Latin America, we need independent media with robust business models to continue producing journalism content that helps strengthen democracy – in a time when there are so many crises in the region," says the media consultant and editorial chief officer at GK, a digital news site.
Mariana Alvarado, Mexico
"One of the biggest challenges for the media is for them to accept that they need support to professionalize processes and improve workflows, and to put the audience and quality content at the center of their work. Media viability experts can help them with this," says the journalist, consultant and trainer.
Mohammed Almoumin, Iraq
"The right investment in technical media skills could be the key to journalism’s editorial independence," says the digital content creation trainer. "A large part of the revenue of [my company] 'INFOTAINMENT Ar' comes from providing consultations in the fields of social media algorithms and content creation tactics for private sector companies."
Obioma Okonkwo, Nigeria
"As a Media Viability Ambassador, journalists' safety is of great concern for me. They – and media outlets worldwide – face repressive laws, arrests, detentions, fines, assaults or death. With media viability, I aim to ensure that media operate in an enabling environment so they can produce high quality journalism," says Okonkwo, who heads the Legal Department at the Media Rights Agenda in Lagos.
Robi Koki Ochieng, Kenya
"I believe that by strengthening the organizational capacities of small and medium media houses in Kenya, we will be driving the need to tell more authentic and relevant stories on governance and the day-to-day life of Kenyans," says Ochieng. She is a media and communications scholar at the United States International University-Africa (USIU-AFRICA) in Nairobi.
Said Nazir, Pakistan
"A decreasing trust in journalism, lack of diversity in media, and finding new business models for traditional and new media are critical challenges for media viability in Pakistan," says the journalist and media manager. "As a Media Viability Ambassador, I aim to exchange knowledge and expertise with my cohorts and enhance my consulting and advocacy skills to promote media viability in Pakistan."
Isabela Ponce, Ecuador
"In Latin America, we need independent media with robust business models to continue producing journalism content that helps strengthen democracy – in a time when there are so many crises in the region," says the media consultant and editorial chief officer at GK, a digital news site.
Mariana Alvarado, Mexico
"One of the biggest challenges for the media is for them to accept that they need support to professionalize processes and improve workflows, and to put the audience and quality content at the center of their work. Media viability experts can help them with this," says the journalist, consultant and trainer.
Mohammed Almoumin, Iraq
"The right investment in technical media skills could be the key to journalism’s editorial independence," says the digital content creation trainer. "A large part of the revenue of [my company] 'INFOTAINMENT Ar' comes from providing consultations in the fields of social media algorithms and content creation tactics for private sector companies."
Obioma Okonkwo, Nigeria
"As a Media Viability Ambassador, journalists' safety is of great concern for me. They – and media outlets worldwide – face repressive laws, arrests, detentions, fines, assaults or death. With media viability, I aim to ensure that media operate in an enabling environment so they can produce high quality journalism," says Okonkwo, who heads the Legal Department at the Media Rights Agenda in Lagos.
Robi Koki Ochieng, Kenya
"I believe that by strengthening the organizational capacities of small and medium media houses in Kenya, we will be driving the need to tell more authentic and relevant stories on governance and the day-to-day life of Kenyans," says Ochieng. She is a media and communications scholar at the United States International University-Africa (USIU-AFRICA) in Nairobi.
Said Nazir, Pakistan
"A decreasing trust in journalism, lack of diversity in media, and finding new business models for traditional and new media are critical challenges for media viability in Pakistan," says the journalist and media manager. "As a Media Viability Ambassador, I aim to exchange knowledge and expertise with my cohorts and enhance my consulting and advocacy skills to promote media viability in Pakistan."