MEDIA LOVES TECH: The incubator for media startups is back!

For its sixth edition, MEDIA LOVES TECH is relaunching its call to receive the best digital concepts for innovative and quality journalism in the Maghreb. From June 1 to July 15, 2023, teams from Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria are invited to submit their ideas for projects.

Now more than ever, journalism needs innovative ideas. Do you have a digital content project in mind? Are you developing a digital tool to help journalists in their daily work? What about a media concept whose potential you want to test? Then participate in the MEDIA LOVES TECH contest and you could join the ever-growing family of experts and dedicated professionals!

Journalists, entrepreneurs, creatives, developers, media enthusiasts – all persons or organizations who wish to innovate within the current media landscape can submit their conceptsby applying over the project's website.

Adapted support, online resources and steps to take

Beginning in September, selected teams will enter the support phase of the project. The participants will then refine their concepts with the help of experts from the region. Throughout autumn 2023, the incubation period will help foster the potential of the projects by addressing four areas of development: user desirability, technical feasibility, business viability and content quality. The final winners will be announced in December.

Throughout the program, participants will benefit from guidance and consultations, both in groups and in one-on-one sessions. They will also be provided step-by-step explanatory videos to work on their prototypes and learn how to pitch their projects.

MEDIA LOVES TECH is above all a competition. Each team will go through smaller stages to obtain rewards (milestone prizes, equipment purchases, targeted support) according to their progress in the program. The grand prize winner will receive €10,000.

Marousa Ben Charrada, founder of "MOOM" at the MEDIA LOVES TECH pitch session

Last year's grand prize of €10,000 went to MOOM, a Tunisian digital media platform geared to expectant mothers and young parents, offering them factual information and useful tips for navigating pregnancy and early childhood.

If you think you can help change journalism and society, submit by July 15, 2023

MEDIA PARCOURS

MEDIA PARCOURS is a new competition to help established Tunisian independent media build their capacities

In addition to the MEDIA LOVES TECH competition, established media organizations in Tunisia can apply for the MEDIA PARCOURS. This is an acceleration program designed to strengthen the viability of the media in Tunisia. It offers personalized and flexible support, with the support of funding. This service is offered to media organizations ready to commit their entire structure to a development process. The program runs over a period of 6 to 9 months and aims for quick and significant results. The application period is from June 1, 2023 to July 15, 2023.

MEDIA LOVES TECH is an initiative from DW Akademie, Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalistic training and knowledge transfer. In cooperation with Al Khatt, a Tunisian NGO which works for freedom of expression and of the press, MEDIA LOVES TECH aims to be a laboratory of ideas for the future of journalism in the digital age. Since 2011, the DW Akademie has been working in Tunisia with its partners to strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. MEDIA LOVES TECH is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).