Media development experts at World Press Freedom Day 2023
In an interactive discussion format co-organized by DW Akademie, leading media development experts reflected on "radical approaches to saving journalism."
Caroline Vuillemin
Caroline Vuillemin is the CEO of Fondation Hirondelle. The Swiss organisation supports responsible journalism in conflict and post-conflict situations, humanitarian crises and countries in democratic transition.
Meredith Moloughney
Chief of Staff of the Media Development Investment Fund Meredith Moloughney spoke on the question of direct financial support to news organisations in developing countries.
Erich de la Fuente
Erich de la Fuente is a professor at Florida International University and an independent consultant on governance issues focusing on strategic communications and media freedom.
Khadija Patel
Khadija Patel is a journalist-in-residence at the International Fund for Public Interest Media. She works at the intersection of press freedom and media viability.
Carsten von Nahmen
As managing director of DW Akademie, Carsten von Nahmen oversees projects in more than 70 countries to strenghten independent journalism and the human right to freedom of expression.
Ninik Rahayu
Ninik Rahayu is the chairwoman of the Indonesian Press Council. She gave insights into platform regulation efforts in Indonesia.
Nick Benequista
The Center for International Media Assistance co-organized the session. Senior Director Nick Benequista joined the panel discussion and shared his experience in international media development.
Anya Schiffrin
Anya Schiffrin is the director of the Technology, Media, and Communications specialization at Columbia University. She teaches on global media, innovation and human rights.
