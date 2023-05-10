 Media development experts at World Press Freedom Day 2023 | All media content | DW | 10.05.2023

Insights

Media development experts at World Press Freedom Day 2023

In an interactive discussion format co-organized by DW Akademie, leading media development experts reflected on "radical approaches to saving journalism."

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Caroline Vuillemin

    Caroline Vuillemin is the CEO of Fondation Hirondelle. The Swiss organisation supports responsible journalism in conflict and post-conflict situations, humanitarian crises and countries in democratic transition.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Meredith Moloughney

    Chief of Staff of the Media Development Investment Fund Meredith Moloughney spoke on the question of direct financial support to news organisations in developing countries.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Erich de la Fuente

    Erich de la Fuente is a professor at Florida International University and an independent consultant on governance issues focusing on strategic communications and media freedom.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Khadija Patel

    Khadija Patel is a journalist-in-residence at the International Fund for Public Interest Media. She works at the intersection of press freedom and media viability.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Carsten von Nahmen

    As managing director of DW Akademie, Carsten von Nahmen oversees projects in more than 70 countries to strenghten independent journalism and the human right to freedom of expression.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Ninik Rahayu

    Ninik Rahayu is the chairwoman of the Indonesian Press Council. She gave insights into platform regulation efforts in Indonesia.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Nick Benequista

    The Center for International Media Assistance co-organized the session. Senior Director Nick Benequista joined the panel discussion and shared his experience in international media development.

  • New York | World Press Freedom Day

    Anya Schiffrin

    Anya Schiffrin is the director of the Technology, Media, and Communications specialization at Columbia University. She teaches on global media, innovation and human rights.


