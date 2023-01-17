DW Akademie firmly believes in the importance of high-quality journalism and has defined Media and Journalism Education (MJE) as one of its main fields of action.

MJE must support practitioners in actively shaping the future of journalism. Free of the political and economic constraints faced by media outlets, journalism schools can be leaders in moving the sector forward.

They train media practitioners able to thrive in the digital age and are at the forefront of innovations that benefit both the public and the media outlets that journalists work for.