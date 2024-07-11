Master francophone en journalisme international

The French-language Master's proram in international journalism (MFJI) is the result of a partnership between DW Akademie and the University of Tours in France. It leads to a degree in journalism in two years. Students spend the first year of their studies in Bonn at DW Akademie and then continue their education in Tours. The program concludes with an internship in the student's home country.

The MFJI is aimed in particular at media professionals from francophone countries that are partners of German development cooperation in North and West Africa. These include Tunisia, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso.