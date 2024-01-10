Local Advocacy: a new commitment to environmental journalism in Amazonia
In 2023, DW Akademie joined forces with Corape, Servindi and Agenda Propia to promote local and community journalism that contributes to promote advocacy processes towards the protecting the Amazon basin.
Connecting communities with decision makers
In 2023, DW Akademie and its Amazon basin partners committed to supporting local and community media as they develop constructive ways to address socio-environmental conflicts in the region.
Contributing to advocacy through collaboration
DW Akademie works with Servindi (Peru), Corape (Ecuador) and Agenda Propia (Colombia), helping Amazonian communities and their participation in the solution of socio-environmental problems in the region. Journalism, they believe, can influence decision-makers.
Safety nets for increased safety
Both the media and local and community journalists in the Amazon face security difficulties when investigating socio-environmental conflicts. For this reason, DW Akademie helps build safe conditions and strengthen networks.
Servindi: a commitment to indigenous communication
Servindi, DW Akademie's partner in Peru, is a news agency in Lima, the country's capital. It identifies with the aspirations of indigenous peoples and is committed to the challenge of promoting intercultural, independent, reflective and pluralistic communication. Pictured are Jorge Agurto, Servindi’s director, and Renzo Anselmo, a Servindi journalist.
Agenda Propia: fostering intercultural communication
Agenda Propia, DW Akademie's partner in Colombia, is an intercultural media initiative dedicated to serving indigenous peoples. It promotes the Tejiendo Historias Network, Latin America’s largest intercultural journalism community. Pictured here are two of its communicators: Cindy Amalec Laulate Castillo and Paola Jineth Silva Melo.
CORAPE: connecting realities in Amazonia
The Coordinadora de Medios Comunitarios Populares y Educativos del Ecuador (CORAPE) is a DW Akademie partner in Ecuador. This organization is the first national media network dedicated to building and strengthening communication. It has more than 100 alternative, citizen and community media. Pictured here are two team members, Lisseth Zhuma and Patricio Cerón.
Resolving socio-environmental conflicts through journalism
From 2023 to 2025, DW Akademie will be working with Servindi, CORAPE and Agenda Propia to build a foundation for addressing socio-environmental conflicts in the region. The idea is that media coverage should reflect the reality of the communities and thereby influence political decision-making. We hope for much success!
