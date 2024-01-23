Latin America: Team leader and experts on fighting disinformation

DW Akademie is looking for experts for a project that aims to support independent media, access to information and the fight against disinformation in Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.
The project aims to improve legal protection frameworks and mechanisms for journalists, especially women, and independent media; strengthen capacities of governmental bodies, civil society organizations and media actor to detect and respond to disinformation campaigns and strengthen relations and collaborations between different stakeholders in Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.
Find the complete call in the downloads section below
We are looking for two types of experts: