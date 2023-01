Nadejda Roșcovan, Photojournalist and reporter, Jurnal TV

"I've been a photojournalist for twelve years, which has often put me in dangerous situations. I have been threatened and physically attacked and people have tried to knock my camera out of my hand. Once, a member of our parliament even threatened me. So far, these things have spurred me on to become even more persistent. But I know I can still learn how to deal emotionally with these events."