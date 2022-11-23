Invitation to tender: Research Consultant for mixed-methods study in Niger

DW Akademie is calling for bids for a research consultancy for a mixed-methods study in Niger. Data collection is supposed to take place in late Jan/Feb 2023, the ensuing data analysis is supposed to be finished by mid-March 2023. Qualified media and communication experts with a research background are kindly requested to send in their proposals. The project will include co-developing a study design, supervising a research institute during the implementation of the study and analyzing the collected data in the final study report. The study is expected to be finalized after a period of 2.5 months.

Please find the invitation to tender in the download section below.

A digital copy of your proposal should arrive by Dec 5, 2022.