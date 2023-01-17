Invitation to Tender: Media and Market Research Organizations for Data Collection in Niger

DW Akademie is calling for bids from qualified media and market research organizations for a mixed-methods study on the effectiveness of dialogical radio formats in Niger’s border region with Mali and Burkina Faso. The tenderers are expected to provide advice in finalizing the research instruments (codebook, focus group guides, in-depth interview guides), to recruit and train coders, interviewers, and moderators and to conduct the data collection in Feb 2023.

Application Requirements

Applying media and market research organizations should have a proven record of conducting qualitative and quantitative research in Niger and document profound knowledge of empirical methods. They should have a proficient knowledge of information and data collection and analysis, as well as excellent analytical skills. Qualified staff should be presented, capable of fulfilling the tasks required. Regional knowledge and knowledge of local languages are prerequisites. Experience conducting focus group discussions in rural areas is required. Media research experience is an advantage.

Application Deadline

Proposals are requested by Jan 30, 2023.