Invitation to tender: Media and Information Literacy trainings for youth in Yemen

Media for Coexistence is part of the GIZ project "Peace Process Support for Yemen II". One objective of the project is to enhance the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) skills of young people in Yemen. MIL can be defined as a set of skills that enable a person to access media, analyze media content, create new media messages, reflect on media content, and take action with media.

DW Akademie seeks to work with civil society organizations (CSO) in Yemen to achieve the above-mentioned goal. DW Akademie will support the CSO in conducting trainings for young people in the field of MIL. This support includes establishing a pool of MIL trainers at the CSO. The CSO is expected to nominate at least three trainers. These trainers will be trained by DW Akademie.

Find the complete invitation to tender in English and Arabic in the downloads section below.

Application deadline: April 16, 2023