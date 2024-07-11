The International Media Studies (IMS) program is aimed at prospective students from all over the world who wish to work in responsible positions in journalism and the communications sector. The English-language Master's program is aimed at young journalists and media managers from radio, TV, online, print and employees from communication departments.

The four-semester full-time course combines the disciplines of media and development, journalism, communication and media management. IMS is a joint project of the University of Bonn, Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and DW Akademie.