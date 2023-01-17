 Innovation for Dialogue | Innovation for Dialogue | DW | 17.01.2023

DW Akademie's field of action Innovation for Dialogue

Innovation for Dialogue focuses on the ongoing digital transformation of public dialogue and its associated opportunities and risks. Technology offers endless possibilities to share information and engage in public discussions but equally comes with pitfalls of unequal access, language barriers, algorithmic biases, and governmental regulation. Innovation for Dialogue fosters innovation to improve public dialogue in the digital sphere, without barriers and protected from restrictions and manipulations.