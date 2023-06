The Armenian word “hetq” means “to trace,” and that’s exactly what the journalists at the online news site Hetq do. With their fact-checks, they examine news reports and government public statements, for example. Hetq is one of 10 independent media outlets in Armenia that has worked with DW Akademie since 2021. DW Akademie provides grants for fact-checking efforts and supports media with equipment, as well as with media metrics and audience engagement analysis.