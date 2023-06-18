Photographer Gordwin Odhiambo is from Kibera, Kenya’s largest slum, and looked for images reflecting the pandemic’s impact. He photographed a girl who, despite the curfew, was taking part in ballet classes at home over her smartphone. His photos show people who carry on despite the crisis, and whose stories offer another perspective of life with the coronavirus in Kenya. His photos make clear that to portray life’s reality, you need to do more than just focus on disasters. You need to look for solutions instead of problems, give inspiration instead of distrust and concentrate on courageous people who are taking control of their own lives. Constructive journalism provides a counterweight to negative, attention-grabbing reporting that so often prevails.