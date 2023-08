Lviv, Feb 27, 2022

This photo was taken on the second or third day of the full-scale invasion, in Lviv in my apartment. My friend, his girlfriend and their cat are in the photo. They evacuated from Vinnytsia to Lviv. Why is it so valuable to me? Because this is the moment when the decision was made: Nastia and my girlfriend were going to the Czech Republic, that we would not see them for a long time.