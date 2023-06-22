African filmmakers Akuol de Mabior (center-left), Ike Nnaebue (center-right) and their crew have a lot to celebrate. The films from Generation Africa, a project of DW Akademie and the South African organization STEPS, deal with the future of youth in Africa and the pressing issues of migration. DW Akademie works to train filmmakers from the Global South and supports them in producing internationally competitive films and series. The project makes an important contribution to freedom of expression and acts as a driver for social change and dialogue. “No U-Turn” by Nollywood director Ike Nnaebue received a special mention at the 2022 Berlinale.