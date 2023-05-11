Free Media. Free expression. Free societies.

Featuring selected projects from Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and the MENA region, the image film illustrates DW Akademie's work towards free and independent media and access to reliable information to overcome conflict, war and crisis, to identify injustices and to strengthen transparency and democracy.

Around 85 percent of the world's population – nearly 7 billion people ­– are currently experiencing a decline in media freedom in their countries. On social media, algorithms amplify anger, hatred and insecurity. While independent media struggle for economic survival, autocrats – with seemingly unlimited resources ­– reach ever-larger audiences. Furthermore, media professionals around the world are threatened, attacked or arbitrarily arrested at a time when they are needed most.

With funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union, DW Akademie and its partners are actively working to promote free media and media literacy with training, consulting and networks that span the globe.