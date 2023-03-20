Evaluation of DW Akademie's long-term projects

DW Akademie’s long-term projects financed by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) are subject to independent evaluation. Here you can find the executive summaries of the evaluation reports.
DW Akademie’s country projects strengthen people's rights to freedom of expression and information, and address topics as diverse as media sustainability and media and information literacy. DW Akademie runs long-term projects financed by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the German Foreign Ministry (AA) and other donors. The BMZ-funded projects got underway in 2014 and since 2016 are being evaluated by independent experts. These external assessments serve two main goals: to report to the donor on how the projects have fared (accountability function) and to see whether aspects could be improved (learning function). The evaluations are based on OECD/DAC and BMZ criteria.