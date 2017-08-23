  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Visual EU Projects Akquise DW Akademie
DW MA-Bild Natascha Schwanke

Natascha Schwanke, Head of Media Development, DW Akademie

Mock-Up Akquisekarten | EU-Projekte | DW Akademie

Enhancing media development with EU support since 2015.

DW Akademie | EU funded projects at a glance | pdf

NEWS
DW Akademie| Media Loves Tech Preisverleihung

MEDIA LOVES TECH: Yaluna is the winner of the 2023 competition for Tunisian media tech start-ups

Like four other projects, the positive web magazine Yaluna benefitted from DW Akademie’s media incubation program throughout its development. The ceremony in Tunis presented the most recent disruptive Tunisian projects.
Europe and Central Asia
DW Akademie Armenien EU Projekt Closing 2023

European Media Facility in Armenia promoted a strong and free press

European Media Facility in Armenia, which closed in late November, promoted a strong and free press.
DW Akademie Armenien EU Projekt Closing 2023

Arevik Sahakyan, Armenia, President Factor TV

"This project marks a major investment in Armenian journalism, with long-term results."

Armenien | Factor TV

Young Armenian journalists learn how to critically report on national environmental issues

Facing governmental reluctance, young women journalists in Armenia successfully reported on environmental issues.

Ukraine 2023 | MediaFit-Projekt mit Online-Magazin Cukr

In Ukraine, a media outlet looks to Sumy’s future

In the early days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the online magazine Cukr helped keep Sumy’s residents informed. Now, with the help of DW Akademie’s MediaFit, locals are keeping Cukr’s doors open.

Symbolbild | Kriegsberichterstattung

What independent media outlets in Ukraine need in the long-term

Despite enormous challenges, local journalism in Ukraine has persevered and adapted since the start of the war. What are the most pressing challenges now and in the future?

Angelina Kariakina: "In Ukraine, journalism is a means of survival"

Journalistisches Arbeiten in Krisenzeiten - Newsroom in der Ukraine

In order to keep the information flowing in Ukraine, Angelina Kariakina and her team are going to the limit. We spoke to the Head of News of the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC about daily challenges for journalists.
Grafik | Länder EU-Projekte | DW Akademie
Africa

COVID-19: African media outlets in jeopardy

V-Sprint Kenia Videokonferenz

In Africa, COVID-19 is posing a threat to all levels of society but few are aware of the effects it is having on the media organizations and journalists there. Many could face financial ruin.
Middle East and North Africa
Newsletter Digital Innovations for Peace

"Digital Innovations for Peace" combines new technologies and trainings to fight information disorder in the MENA region

Disinformation and hate speech cause harm to democratic principles in the Middle East and North Africa. Digital Innovations for Peace helps to use technological innovations to equip journalists with skills to fight back.
DW Akademie | Media Loves Tech: Impact Stories

Media Loves Tech: Impact stories

MEDIA LOVES TECH is the name and the idea behind this project that got underway in 2018. The goal is to bring together two worlds that are often too far apart: journalism and the startup community.

Using fact-checking to combat Libya’s social media war

DW Akademie | Media in Libya, Stability Through Reconciliation

The conflict in Libya is a model example of how fake news can fuel violence. DW Akademie has been supporting the Libyan fight against disinformation.

Shabab Live: Giving young people a voice in traditional media

Teilnehmerinnen Media Training Palästina Palestine

A 2018 study found that young people in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, Lebanon and the Palestine Territories did not feel heard. A DW Akademie project in these regions is giving young people a voice.

Asia
DW Akademie - Auszubildende während der Media Training 101 in Phnom Penh

Young Cambodians learn about media literacy’s role in democracy

Cambodia’s population is growing, with almost half of Cambodians aged younger than 25. Two media literacy projects are teaching youth how to recognize disinformation and participate in public discourse.
DW Akademie - Auszubildende während der Media Training 101 in Phnom Penh

Duch Utdom, Cambodia, student at Paññasastra University

"Before the class, I didn't know whether to believe what I saw or heard on social media. Sometimes I would just read the title and share it without verification. I see now that this behavior has to change, because it affects both myself and society at large."

Cambodia: Boosting women's presence in the public sphere

Panel discussion at the closing event of DW Akademie's project Women into Politics!

DW Akademie has celebrated the successful completion of a three-year project in Cambodia aimed at increasing women's participation in civic life. The EU-funded project gave women confidence to make their voices heard.

Mockup DWA-Publikation Women into politics – Greater female participation in Cambodia

Women into politics! Greater female participation in Cambodia

Best practice handbook 2016 - 2018