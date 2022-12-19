Ethiopia: Call for participation in a podcast training

African podcasting media is growing fast and offers great potential to provide audiences with reliable answers for in-depth focus on current relevant topics.

In collaboration with the Goethe Institute in Addis Ababa, DW Akademie is offering an exciting program on podcasting for media creators and media houses in Ethiopia. With the ‘PodcasTraining - making an audible difference’ program we support media creators and houses to develop, produce and distribute new on-demand audio formats that provide their audiences with an in-depth understanding of current issues to make informed decisions in their lives.

The 5-day in-person training takes place from January 23-27, 2023, followed by virtual coaching sessions and production support for up to ten podcast episodes.

See the project brief in the download section below with all details and application requirements.

Interested? Apply as a media house or media creator via the form here.

Apply by January 6, 2023.