 DW's journalism traineeship | Traineeship | DW | 20.09.2024
Traineeship

DW's journalism traineeship

We are looking for people from all over the world interested in a comprehensive, exceptional quality journalism program with an international broadcaster.

The DW journalism traineeship at a glance

  • 18 months
  • trainee salary
  • international broadcaster in 32 languages
  • crossmedia: TV, online and radio
  • six months of seminars
  • internships in Berlin and Bonn
  • placements with DW foreign bureaus
  • international multimedia projects
  • well-known media trainers
Interview training at DW Akademie's TV studio

Journalism Traineeship

"Intense, exhausting, competitive... and totally worth it!"

We are looking for people from all over the world interested in a comprehensive, exceptional quality journalism program with an international broadcaster. Candidates should have journalism experience or be passionate about switching to journalism from law, economics, the sciences or technology/IT. We are looking for open-minded people full of creative ideas. Specifically, we are looking for experts from diverse disciplines. You should also be able to think independently and develop own ideas.

The program covers the range of skills a journalist of the future needs: TV moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism, social media and virtual reality - in seminars, workshops and of course the DW editorial offices and our correspondent bureaux in Washington and Brussels. DW trainees are involved in long-term innovative, international projects and have been honored in past years with the CNN Journalism Award and the Grimme Prize. After the traineeship, the trainees usually continue to work for DW.

For the bilingual DW traineeship we are looking for:

  •  Native speakers of a DW program language (list of the languages below) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2) and a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)
  •  Native English speakers / Proficient English users (C1/C2) with a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)
  •  Native German speakers / Proficient German users (C1/C2) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2)

Candidates must also have completed a university or college degree or apprenticeship.

We promote diversity and equal opportunities. We welcome your application, regardless of your nationality, your cultural, ethnic or social background, any disability you might have, your sexual orientation, your gender or your age. We aim for gender parity in all departments and across all levels of the organization.

