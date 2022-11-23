Fields of action assist us in designing projects more clearly in discussions with local actors and partners. Defining these fields of action was a complex process that took into account the needs of our partners as well as our own expertise.

DW Akademie's five fields of action are:

- Media and Information Literacy (MIL)

- Media Viability

- Media and Journalism Education

- Innovation for Dialogue

- Digital Rights

Our approach

Within these fields of action, we use concrete approaches to strengthen media. For example, mobile journalism or conflict-sensitive journalism are approaches in the field of Journalism Education. One approach in the field of Digital Rights is strengthening the capacity to develop advocacy strategies for free expression. Consulting on digital business models is an approach in the field of Media Viability.