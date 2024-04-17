Disinfo Challenge: An Interactive Roleplay

DW Akademie has developed an interactive roleplay where participants team up to craft a strategy to counter disinformation. The game is based on the three-sphere model against disinformation.

"Craft a strategy against disinformation to defend truth and expose the bad actors." This is the motto of the game. It's an interactive format suitable for conferences, meetings, workshops, and classroom discussions. Participants can learn about combining different approaches to tackle disinformation. The downloadable materials include a full game set with instructions, tips, chance cards, actor cards, and scenario cards. The game lasts approximately 90 minutes and is suitable for 5 to 30 players. Ensure you have a sufficiently large space so that participants can move around freely.

Please feel free to download the #disinfo-challenge game materials.