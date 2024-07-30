Digital security expert for in-house trainings of regional and national newsrooms in the Republic of Moldova

We are seeking a digital security expert to conduct in-house training sessions on digital security for eight regional and national newsrooms in the Republic of Moldova.
The rampant flow of disinformation poses a key challenge to Moldova. It manipulates public opinion, erodes trust and undermines fragile democratic progress. In the face of multiple crises stemming from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the need for trustworthy information has become even more pronounced, especially in communities directly affected by these events. To contribute to a resilient democratic society in the Republic of Moldova with a safe information ecosystem, the project is aimed at increasing the capacities of media actors to produce, and of media consumers to access trustworthy quality reporting.
The project adopts a multilayered approach, which includes a 3D Media Safety Program for journalists and media institutions in the areas of physical, digital, and psychological security.
The project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with the Association of Independent Press (API) and is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
The digital security component will be implemented across 8 local and national newsrooms. A team of two digital security experts will evaluate the security needs of the newsrooms and provide recommendations to mitigate the identified vulnerabilities. The representatives from these newsrooms will be trained in-house covering the following topics:
In view of above, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer/ consultant to fulfill following duties and responsibilities:
Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:
Please submit your application in electronic form to juliane.nitz@dw.com. If possible, please put all required documents in one PDF for submission.
For any questions regarding the scope of your offer and/or the requested service please contact Ms. Juliane Nitz at juliane.nitz@dw.com and/or Ms. Olena Ponomarenko at olena.ponomarenko@dw.com.
DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.