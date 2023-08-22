Digital Innovations for Peace: Apply for the Startup Acceleration Hub

Become part of the Startup Acceleration Hub, which provides assistance to media entrepreneurs and emerging media in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia.
As part of theDigital Innovations for Peace project, DW Akademie and Leaders International invite you to apply for the Startup Acceleration Hub.
Find the complete call for applications here: leadersinternational.org/acceleration-hub
The Digital Innovations for Peace project is funded by the European Union and aims to promote values of peaceful communication in the digital space in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia.