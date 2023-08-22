Digital Innovations for Peace: Apply for the Startup Acceleration Hub

As part of theDigital Innovations for Peace project, DW Akademie and Leaders International invite you to apply for the Startup Acceleration Hub.

Find the complete call for applications here: leadersinternational.org/acceleration-hub

Apply by September 10, 2023

The Digital Innovations for Peace project is funded by the European Union and aims to promote values of peaceful communication in the digital space in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia.