Consultant for the design and layout of a regional study report and a training handbook

In 2022, DW Akademie commissioned a comparative study to examine media coverage of cases of online violence against women and of harassment of women in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. The aim of the study was to find out how traditional media report on these cases. Recommendations for journalistic training as well as advocacy work were derived from the results, which can form the basis for further interventions that can strengthen women's information, communication, and participation needs.



For the publication of these two documents, DW Akademie is looking for a professional graphics designer or graphic design company to design the layout of the regional study report as well as the training handbook as per the DW Akademie publication standards, and to prepare the agreed formats ready for publication, both online and as hardcopy.

Find the terms of reference in the download section below

Interested experts should send their applications by December 10, 2022.