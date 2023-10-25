Choosing the podcast hosting platform that’s right for you

Your podcast idea is great, your concept is developed, maybe your first episode is recorded and edited. But now what? You’ve still got to pick a service to use to get your show online so it can be distributed and downloaded. That means you need to choose a podcast hosting platform. There are many of them, and while they share a lot of the functionalities, there can be important differences.

Some background: Podcast hosting sites are a place for you to upload content so your audience can listen to, share and subscribe to your show. These sites keep your media files safe and online, so you don't need to worry about storing them online yourself.

These days, they are usually quite simple to use—no coding required—and often have features that help you record and edit, provide analytics and help you grow and monetize your show. The one you choose really depends on your budget and what kinds of features are important for you.

Here is a list of some of the things to keep in mind:

Free vs. Paid

There are a variety of free podcast hosting services available, or services that have both free and paid plans. Most of them let you upload your audio and create an RSS feed. They also give you a link you can share with others so they can listen on their preferred platform. These more bare-bones services or plans are a good way to try out the world of podcasting if you don’t want to invest a lot before seeing if the medium is right for you. If you find that you’ve found your calling, you can always upgrade to a premium service.

The downsides: most free plans limit the amount of data that can be stored on their servers (see below). And they don’t usually offer the more advanced bells and whistles, for example, features involving detailed analytics, social media integration and monetization tools.

Paid services do offer these more advanced features, but their pricing tiers and what features belong to what subscription plan can be confusing. Plus, you might be locking yourself into a long-term commitment. Read the fine print!

Storage Capacity

It’s a good idea to think about storage both in the near and long term when you’re picking a host. Most services have plans with storage limits based on file sizes or total time. You have to pay (or pay more) if you go over your allowance.

For example, if you’re only allowed to host two hours of audio content per month, you might have to keep a close eye on episode length and cut down on show frequency. This can get more problematic as your show grows and you want to do more in-depth work or let your guests really get deep into a conversation.

Analytics

Podcast hosts provide analytics that help you make decisions about content and the directories you choose to list it in. This data helps you grow audience engagement since it gives insights into who’s listening, where they’re listening, for how long, and on which platforms. Knowing your listeners well lets you create more engaging content and can help you pitch the right sponsors to advertise on the show. While most podcast hosts do provide some audience insights, be sure to understand what kind of data you’re getting and what you’re not.

Monetization Support

If making money from your show now or sometime in the future is important to you, consider if your chosen podcast host has tools to help. Things to look out for: features that connect podcasters with potential sponsors, set up subscriptions or listener support through direct donation options. Also, find out about features like dynamic ad insertion and patron programs that make it easy for listeners to support you in exchange for exclusive content and perks. Some platforms even offer information resources on monetization topics like pitching sponsors and cross-promotion.

Website Integration

Podcast websites aren’t essential, but they are great ways to promote your show and engage followers. A hosting site that can integrate easily with your website saves you hassles as your podcast grows. Some podcast hosting services offer the option of creating a personalized site for you.

Ease of Use and Customer Support

All the features in the world won’t do you much good if you can’t use them. Take time to research the features offered by a podcast host, including what the dashboard looks like and if it makes sense to you. Once you've gotten a feel for the site's interface, look into the kind of support on offer. Those who are less tech-savvy would be well served by going with a host that offers tech support. You want to focus on your show’s content, not on learning to navigate a complicated upload process.