Call to tender: Media viability consultancy training program 2024

Media outlets in Kenya – just as everywhere else in the world – face enormous difficulties delivering quality reporting while staying financially afloat. Many of these challenges come in the wake of the digital transformation, which has disrupted traditional business models and changed media consumption habits. Small and medium media houses are particularly affected by these trends. However, they are key to the publics’ access to information. DW Akademie therefore offers trainings to media houses in the field of Media Viability.

Download the call to tender below

DW Akademie is looking for trainers in the field of media viability to deliver media viability training services to small and medium media houses in Kenya. The consultants are asked to offer trainings to up to eight media houses in 2024. Each media house will define individual training objectives, which will determine the scope of the training.

Please submit your application by January 20, 2024.