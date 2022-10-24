Call for tenders: Podcasting Trainers and Coaches in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire

As the global Coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people more than ever need accurate and trustworthy information, programming that provides reliable answers to their most pressing questions, debunk mis- and disinformation, and is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable to help them understand the context and complexity of the crisis.

Podcasts are a great medium to address these increased needs for information, especially as they’re growing in popularity in many different parts of the world, also amongst young audiences who increasingly seek individualized content to consume whenever and wherever it suits them.

Required Service:

Podcasting Trainers and Coaches for PodcasTraining in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire

Main tasks include:

Planning, preparation and implementation of PodcasTraining with Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire media organizations and media makers

Coaching Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire media makers in podcast planning, production and distribution including follow-up in the production, distribution, documentation and archiving of up to 10 podcast episodes

Evaluating the Crisis Podcasting Curriculum with Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire media makers and DW Akademie and optimizing the Curriculum

Fulfilling all reporting and documentation requirements of the project

Quote deadline: 7th of November 2022