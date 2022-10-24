Call for tenders: Podcasting Trainers and Coaches in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire

DW Akademie is requiring the services of podcasting trainers and coaches for its projects in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire.
As the global Coronavirus pandemic and more recently the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people more than ever need accurate and trustworthy information, programming that provides reliable answers to their most pressing questions, debunk mis- and disinformation, and is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable to help them understand the context and complexity of the crisis.
Podcasts are a great medium to address these increased needs for information, especially as they’re growing in popularity in many different parts of the world, also amongst young audiences who increasingly seek individualized content to consume whenever and wherever it suits them.
Podcasting Trainers and Coaches for PodcasTraining in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire
Main tasks include: