The goal of DW Akademie's Crisis Podcast Initiative is to support media organizations and media creators to strengthen their skills and knowledge in podcasting and support these to develop, produce and distribute crisis podcasts.

As part of the project, we're looking for a local podcasting trainer and coach in Ethiopia with a focus on gender.

Find the complete call for tender in the downloads section below

Main tasks include, among others

Planning, preparation – including managing the application process – and implementation of podcasting trainings with media organizations and media makers from Ethiopia

Coaching of Ethiopian media makers in podcast planning, production and distribution including follow-up in the production, distribution, documentation and archiving of up to 10 podcast episodes.

Evaluating the Podcasting curriculum with Ethiopian media makers and DW Akademie and optimizing the curriculum.

Apply by September 10, 2023