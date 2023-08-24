Call for participants: Upcoming workshops for Sudanese female journalists in Kenya

Are you a female journalist from Sudan currently in Kenya? DW Akademie is offering trainings on physical and digital safety, as well as radio journalism.
A selected team of journalists and experts will train and coach female journalists from Sudan who are currently living in Kenya in workshops focusing on physical and digital safety, along with radio journalism. The course language is Arabic.
Find the complete calls for participation in both English and Arabic in the downloads section below.
The workshop is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.