Call for Applications: The Media Viability Ambassadors

Become a Media Viability Ambassador, join the (inter)national debates and start a media viability movement!

As a Media Viability Ambassador, you will not only get the opportunity to learn from other media viability experts from countries around the world. You will also have the chance to polish your consultancy and advocacy skills and work together with your peers on relevant media viability topics identified throughout the program. From August to December 2023, we will offer 9 online modules and one in-person meeting (October 2nd to 6 th , 2023) at the Deutsche Welle (DW) headquarters in Bonn, Germany. DW Akademie’s vision is to keep this media viability community and network going well beyond 2023. If you are a media consultant, advocate, entrepreneur, manager, or researcher who has dealt with media viability challenges in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, or the Middle East and consider yourself an expert in this field, we would like to hear from you!

Who can apply

Candidates should have a good working knowledge of English and a proven track record of media industry-related experience (consultancy for media organizations, advocacy for media related issues on the policy level, media management, media research, etc). You should be well-connected within the media sector and be familiar with different aspects of media viability. You should be open to (self-)reflection and motivated to share your expertise with the group of participants. Additionally, you are interested in being an active Media Viability Ambassador in the long run? Then you are the perfect candidate!

The deadline for applications is June 14, 2023.

You can download the full Call for Applications below.