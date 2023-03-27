 Call for applications: "Space for Freedom" program for exiled journalists | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 27.03.2023

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for applications: "Space for Freedom" program for exiled journalists

DW Akademie is launching a second edition of its "Space for Freedom" program for exiled Afghan media professionals and journalists residing in Pakistan, Tajikistan, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, possibly Iran.

DW Akademie-Projekt „Space for Freedom“

Participants will have the chance to receive further qualifications through training and to apply this newly acquired knowledge in the production of journalistic stories.

Find the complete call for applications in the downloads section below.

Submit your application by April 9, 2023 via 9 April via this form.

"Space for Freedom" is part of the Hannah Arendt Intiative supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

Dari and Pashto:

فضایی برای آزادی؛ برنامه حمایتی جدید دویچه وله برای خبرنگاران مهاجر از افغانستان

آکادمی دویچه وله در حال راه اندازی مرحله دوم یک برنامه حمایتی برای کارمندان رسانه‌ای و خبرنگاران افغان در آسیای جنوبی و مرکزی است. برای ارائه درخواست اشتراک در این برنامه روی لینک کلیک کرده و شرایط را مطالعه کنید.

د افغان خبریالانو له پاره د دویچه ویله اکاډمۍ د روزنيز پروګرام دويم پړاو

د دویچه ویله اکاډمي په جنوبي او مرکزي آسیا کې د میشت افغان خبریالانو له پاره د خپل روزنیز پروګرام دويم پړاو پیلوي. دا چې شرایط یې څه دي او څرنګه ورته درخواست کیږي، جزئیات یې دلته لوستلی شئ.

Downloads

Call for Applications: Space for Freedom | DW Akademie

pdf download (in English)