Call for applications: "Space for Freedom" program for exiled journalists

DW Akademie is launching a second edition of its "Space for Freedom" program for exiled Afghan media professionals and journalists residing in Pakistan, Tajikistan, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, possibly Iran.
Participants will have the chance to receive further qualifications through training and to apply this newly acquired knowledge in the production of journalistic stories.
Submit your application by April 9, 2023 via 9 April via this form.
"Space for Freedom" is part of the Hannah Arendt Intiative supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.
آکادمی دویچه وله در حال راه اندازی مرحله دوم یک برنامه حمایتی برای کارمندان رسانهای و خبرنگاران افغان در آسیای جنوبی و مرکزی است. برای ارائه درخواست اشتراک در این برنامه روی لینک کلیک کرده و شرایط را مطالعه کنید.