Call for applications: Simultaneous interpretation (Arabic-English, English-Arabic) for “MIL 4 Youth” project in Jordan

Together with our partner organizations, DW Akademie has been working in Jordan since 2017, focusing on the fields of media development and journalism training. Within the framework of the BMZ-funded “MIL 4 Youth” project, DW Akademie and its partners aim to strengthen the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities of youth and civil society organizations to promote digital safety, gender equality and empowerment of women, and to foster youth’s participation within their communities.

Find all information in the ToR in the downloads section below.

Expected services

DW Akademie is looking for interpreters (for online and/or in person events) who can offer the following qualifications and availabilities:

Professional requirements:

Experience of at least 3 years in simultaneous (and consecutive) interpretation in Arabic (Jordanian dialect in particular), and in English. References are required.

Good knowledge in the field of Media and Information Literacy (MIL). This requires an understanding of the main concept, specific terms and specialized terms in Arabic and English.

Extensive knowledge in the field of media development collaboration, and professional experiences within project management processes of international collaboration. References are required.

Detailed knowledge of the local Jordanian context: e.g. organizational and political structures, development collaboration, media landscapes, media and education related laws.

Knowledge of the Jordanian governorate Irbid: the region’s social and cultural context, informal educational sector and the main local MIL stakeholders. Any viable contact with local NGOs would be an asset.

Expertise in using Zoom and Microsoft Teams, including its translation functions.

Expected scope of work for:

ONLINE interpretation services: Average of 0,5-1 day/month or 4-8 hours/month excluding online workshops according to demand and project capacities.

workshops according to demand and project capacities. IN PERSON interpretation services in Jordan: according to demand and project capacities.

Start of work: September 1 - December 31, 2024. Extension is possible.

Are you interested in applying? Please send your offer in one PDF (maximum size 3 MB), including your full surname,

to dw-akademie.pal@dw.com



The deadline is Thursday, August 8, 2024 (11:00pm Amman time).

Short-listed candidates will be invited to an interview after August 8, 2024.

Kindly note that all applicants must adhere to Deutsche Welle’s Declaration of Values (see ToR below).

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.