Call for applications: Second "Digital Innovations for Peace" digital media hackathon

Dear media professionals, digital media enthusiasts, and tech entrepreneurs in the MENA region,

Leaders International is happy to invite you to apply to our digital media hackathon under the EU-funded DIP project to bring your innovative digital media solutions to life. Solutions should aim at combating the rising disinformation on the web and social media outlets, strengthening digital media literacy, or promoting media safety values in the region. After receiving the needed mentoring to enhance your business skills, and the chance to connect with a regional community of digital media experts, you will be able to team up with other like-minded participants to develop your solutions.

The best 3 ideas will receive technical support and a financial award of 1,000 Euros to scale up.

Learn more and register here: https://dip.leadersinternational.org/hackathon to join the fight against fake news and hate speech in the MENA region

Application deadline: 29 March 2023

Hackathon dates: 6 April 2023 – 9 April 2023

The Digital Innovations for Peace (DIP) project is funded by the EU International Partnerships, and implemented by Leaders International in partnership with DW Akademie and Elbiro Media Foundation.