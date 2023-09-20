Call for applications: Research grants related to the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia

DW Akademie is inviting a researcher, a group of researchers or a research company to lead grant supported research related to the Parliamentary Elections 2024. This funding is a valuable element of the ConMeCo project implemented by DW Akademie in partnership with two prominent local non-profit organizations - Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre - and is made possible by the generous support of the European Union and co-funding of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

The grant recipient will design and implement this research, and therefore must demonstrate experience and expertise in methods of qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis.

What do we offer?

Two grants in the amount of 5,000 EUR each for up to 6-months from April 1, 2024. The research must be completed by the end of July 2024, and published in the first half of September 2024.

Who can apply?

An independent researcher, a team of researchers and a research organization with at least 5-year proven track record of quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis.

Submission Guidelines:

An application form using our template, which should not exceed 2 pages and include a design and methodology. Attach your resume (if a physical person or a group of independent researchers) or description of your previous work (if an organization).

A financial proposal using our budget template.

The language of submission is English.

Both documents must be sent to akademie.georgia@dw.com with the following subject line: “ConMeCo Research Grant A-EUGE01- [your name]”. Applicants will receive a confirmation of submission.

Apply by November 20, 2023.



Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for Resilient Society (ConMeCo) project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.