 Call for applications: Project manager/trainer and project officer/trainer positions in Bangladesh | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 25.08.2023

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for applications: Project manager/trainer and project officer/trainer positions in Bangladesh

For our Displacement and Dialogue project in Bangladesh, we're looking to fill two positions of a project manager and trainer, as well as a project officer and trainer

DW Akademie supports displaced people and migrants in Asia, enabling them to exercise the right to access information and the right to freedom of expression. In Cox’s Bazar, we support partners who work with Rohingya and Bangladeshi community volunteers. They are mentored to develop community communication skills. We also provide capacity-building for local journalists in Cox’s Bazar and for national and international journalists.

For our Displacement and Dialogue project, we're looking for

  • a project manager and trainer
  • a project officer and trainer

Please find both calls for application in the downloads section below

Apply by September 6, 2023.

Bangladesh: Project manager and trainer - Displacement and Dialogue | DW Akademie

Bangladesh: Project officer - Displacement and Dialogue | DW Akademie

