Call for applications: Professional coaching as part of the "Space for Freedom" project

As part of the "Space for Freedom" project, around 30 Afghan media professionals will receive coaching on their professional development in exile. DW Akademie is calling for applications of qualified coaches.

The "Space for Freedom" project aims to advise Afghan media professionals in exile on their qualification and training needs, compiling application portfolios, networking with potential employers and entering the international media market. Find the call for applications in the download section below.

Requirements: Written and spoken ability to work in Dari and Pashto

Experience in counseling work, especially in the field of career counseling

Experience in dealing with vulnerable groups

Own work experience as a freelance journalist Please apply by April 20, 2023.

