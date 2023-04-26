Call for Applications: Production Grants for Regional Media in Armenia

This call for applications is to award up to 5 regional media organizations (e.g. online, TV, radio/podcast, print) in Armenia with financial support to create additional programs and content on key topics of regional interest. Special attention is given to projects that harvest recently build capacities and skills. Priority will be given to online media, media outlets with a focus on relevant topics in remote areas, and projects that include and support female journalists.

Find the call for application in English and Armenian in the downloads section below

The proposed projects must have:

an added value to the organization(s)’s ongoing work media productions, such as online and social media, radio/podcast, video, or TV.

media productions, such as online and social media, radio/podcast, video, or TV. raise awareness about socially relevant topics, such as environmental issues, marginalized groups, people with disabilities, women’s rights and empowerment, etc

Proposed activities should be related to the following topics:

conflicts, and/or other socially sensitive topics.

Please apply by May 5, 2023