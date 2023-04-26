Call for Applications: Production Grants for Regional Media in Armenia

Call for applications for grants for Armenian regional media organizations with a focus on relevant topics in remote areas, and projects that include and support female journalists.
This call for applications is to award up to 5 regional media organizations (e.g. online, TV, radio/podcast, print) in Armenia with financial support to create additional programs and content on key topics of regional interest. Special attention is given to projects that harvest recently build capacities and skills. Priority will be given to online media, media outlets with a focus on relevant topics in remote areas, and projects that include and support female journalists.
The proposed projects must have:
Proposed activities should be related to the following topics: