 Call for Applications: Production Grants for Regional Media in Armenia | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 26.04.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for Applications: Production Grants for Regional Media in Armenia

Call for applications for grants for Armenian regional media organizations with a focus on relevant topics in remote areas, and projects that include and support female journalists.

DW Akademie Button Apply now

This call for applications is to award up to 5 regional media organizations (e.g. online, TV, radio/podcast, print) in Armenia with financial support to create additional programs and content on key topics of regional interest. Special attention is given to projects that harvest recently build capacities and skills. Priority will be given to online media, media outlets with a focus on relevant topics in remote areas, and projects that include and support female journalists.

Find the call for application in English and Armenian in the downloads section below

The proposed projects must have:

  • an added value to the organization(s)’s ongoing work
  • media productions, such as online and social media, radio/podcast, video, or TV.
  • raise awareness about socially relevant topics, such as environmental issues, marginalized groups, people with disabilities, women’s rights and empowerment, etc

Proposed activities should be related to the following topics:

  • environmental protection and climate change,
  • human rights issues,
  • gender,
  • discrimination of marginalized groups,
  • conflicts,
  • and/or other socially sensitive topics.

Please apply by May 5, 2023

Downloads

Public Call: Financial support to regional media organizations in Armenia (English)

pdf download

Public Call: Financial support to regional media organizations in Armenia (Armenian)

pdf download