Call for applications: Participate in a PodcasTraining on climate change!

DW Akademie provides in-depth podcast training with leading podcasting experts, comprehensive insights into climate change, and innovative approaches to experiment with podcast formats and audience development.
DW Akademie’s PodcasTraining on climate change is designed as a 5-day online training, taking place from November 13 to 17, 2023. The training starts with exploring climate change fundamentals followed by an introduction into podcasting. A one-day session about podcast format development will round up the required basic knowledge and foster a common understanding of the podcast initiative and help in developing a vision and first ideas for a podcast on climate change. After one day focused on podcast production, the workshop will focus on strategies of podcast distribution. Following the training there will be the option for individual coaching sessions, assisting further podcast productions about climate change.
To participate in the Podcast Training, the following requirements and commitments are essential:
By meeting these requirements, participants can ensure a meaningful and productive engagement in the Podcast Training, enhancing their podcast production skills and contributing effectively to the overall learning experience.
Submit your application using our online application form.
Apply by October 20, 2023!