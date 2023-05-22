 Call for Applications: DIP Crowdsourcing Competition | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 22.05.2023

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for Applications: DIP Crowdsourcing Competition

With the purpose of encouraging digital media practices in the Middle East and North Africa regions, Leaders International launches the DIP Call for Applications for entrepreneurs in digital media and fact-checking.

Co-funded by the EU, and implemented by Leaders International, DW Akademie, and Elbiro Media, DIP aims to foster social resilience against the growing threat of disinformation and to promote peace in the digital sphere in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Through an online training program, entrepreneurs, media professionals, and ICT experts will get the opportunity to work together to come up with novel ideas in the field of digital media in a 3-week training program.

Learn more via Digital Innovations for Peace or download the Call for Applications (in English or Arabic below. 

Application deadline: May 27, 2023.

Downloads

Call for Applications (EN)

Call for Applications (Arabic)