Call for Applications: DIP Crowdsourcing Competition

Co-funded by the EU, and implemented by Leaders International, DW Akademie, and Elbiro Media, DIP aims to foster social resilience against the growing threat of disinformation and to promote peace in the digital sphere in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia.

Through an online training program, entrepreneurs, media professionals, and ICT experts will get the opportunity to work together to come up with novel ideas in the field of digital media in a 3-week training program.

Learn more via Digital Innovations for Peace or download the Call for Applications (in English or Arabic below.

Application deadline: May 27, 2023.