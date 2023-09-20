Call for applications: Co-Production Grants for Georgian content creators and media

The program will fund media projects that primarily target the information needs and interests of the Georgian audiences and can counterbalance disinformation during the election year of 2024. Filmmakers and storytellers who have produced investigative work are strongly encouraged to compete.

DW Akademie will provide a mentoring program to support all phases of the production process, but the grant recipient will be guaranteed a full editorial and creative independence.

What do we offer?

Grants with a minimum funding of EUR 20,000, and the maximum-EUR 25,000. The total budget of the program is EUR 50,000. Grant period is up to 12-months from January 15, 2024. The funding also covers distribution and promotion costs. Individual mentorship by experienced Georgian mentors (in an online and/or offline format and tailored to the grant recipient’s needs and expectations). Local mentors will respect editorial independence of the applicants. Full editorial independence in return for an impressive audience size. Equipment procurement up to 10% of the total budget.

Who can apply?

Media organizations, independent content-makers and production companies, media professionals individually or as a team

with at least 7-year proven track record of media content production and distribution. An applicant must be registered in Georgia. The role and scope of work of a European partner in the project shall be defined by the applicant.

who can reach impressive or good audience size through its own media or a partner media outlet in Georgia. If the project is relevant for the European audiences, we will welcome its distribution in Europe as well.

who preferably have experience of working with Western or Eastern European media professionals and organizations or can initiate such collaboration.

who have project ideas that meet the interests and needs of the Georgian audiences and are relevant during the election year. Materials that are targeted to both national and local audiences are welcome.

who can produce investigative materials because they will be given a preference.

who have an established media platform/media outlet or a partnership agreement with a media outlet to publish final product/s.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

Application must be submitted electronically by October 22, 2023, 18:00 Tbilisi time.

Submission Guidelines

Applicants must use the templates.

A project proposal using the fully completed application form that should not exceed a total of 2 pages. Anything beyond the 2-page limit will not be considered.

Font type: Times New Roman, Font size 11.

A financial proposal using our budget template.

The language of submission is English.

Both documents must be sent to dw-akademie.georgia@dw.com with the following subject line: “ConMeCo Co-Production Grants A-EUGE01- [your organization’s name]”. Applicants will receive a confirmation of submission.

In case of any questions regarding the application process, please write to dw-akademie.georgia@dw.com with the subject line "Questions on ConMeCo Content Production Grants".

DW Akademie will hold an online information meeting on Zoom for all interested applicants on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 3PM Tbilisi time.

Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for Resilient Society (ConMeCo) project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.