Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

Bidibidi Refugee Settlement supports hundreds of thousands refugees, mainly from South Sudan. Bidibidi FM is, for many, their main source of information.
The Bidibidi refugee settlement in northwestern Uganda, on the border with South Sudan, covers an area of roughly 250 square kilometers. Around 250,000 refugees live there. Most have fled the civil war in South Sudan, while others come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The radio station Bidibidi FM was initiated by the UN refugee agency UNHCR and is implemented jointly by DW Akademie, the Dutch REF FM Foundation and the Ugandan non-governmental organization Straight Talk Foundation.
DW Akademie, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is responsible for training the journalists.