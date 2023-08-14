 Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Africa | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 14.08.2023

Opportunities and Tenders

Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Africa

DW Akademie is calling for bids for evaluations of its projects in East Africa, Western Africa, Southern Africa and for the project "Displacement and Crisis Preparedness”, to be conducted by April 2024.

The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Please find the complete calls in the downloads section below

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Please apply for each project separately. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Anja Weber (anja.weber@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is September 10, 2023. 

Contractors will be selected by September 29, 2023.
The evaluation will start on November 2, 2023. The evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-April 2024. 

Downloads

Call for Proposals: Evaluation East Africa | DW Akademie

pdf download

Call for Proposals: Evaluation West Africa | DW Akademie

pdf download

Call for Proposals: Evaluation Southern Africa | DW Akademie

pdf download

Call for Proposals: Evaluation "Displacement and Crisis Preparedness" | DW Akademie

pdf downloads