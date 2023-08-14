Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Africa

The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Please find the complete calls in the downloads section below

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Please apply for each project separately. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Anja Weber (anja.weber@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is September 10, 2023.

Contractors will be selected by September 29, 2023.

The evaluation will start on November 2, 2023. The evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-April 2024.