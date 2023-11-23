Apply now: Evaluation of media development project in Myanmar

DW Akademie is going to evaluate the media development project "Stable independent media and quality reporting for Myanmar", funded by the German Federal Foreign Office. Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals.

Please find the complete call in the downloads section below

Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Thomas Bärthlein (thomas.baerthlein@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Stefan Elsing (stefan.elsing@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is December 31, 2023.

Contractors will be selected by January 12, 2024. The evaluation will start on February 14, 2024, and the evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-June 2024.



We look forward to receiving your proposals!